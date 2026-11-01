ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Kalpi Bar Association President Kidnapped From Jalaun, Body Found In Kanpur

Jalaun: A senior advocate and president of the Kalpi Bar Association was kidnapped by miscreants travelling in a car in the Kalpi police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun and subsequently murdered, police said on Sunday.

His body was recovered from the Sachendi police station area in Kanpur, with preliminary investigations revealing that the murder stems from a long-standing land dispute. Three people have been taken into custody for questioning.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the victim, Gayadeen Ahirwar (70), went to the District and Sessions Court, Jalaun at Orai to represent in a case on Saturday.

"As he was leaving, an individual approached him, claiming to discuss a case file, and persuaded him to get into a vehicle near the Durga Mandir crossing on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway and sped away toward the Alampur crossroads. Four to five other people were already present inside the vehicle," he added.

Rawat said Ahirwar's mobile phone was switched off shortly thereafter. "His family informed the police, who immediately launched a search operation, which continued throughout the night, and three individuals were taken into custody with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance," he added.