Uttar Pradesh JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide At Hostel Bathroom In Kota
Body of a student, who was preparing for JEE for a year, was found from the bathroom of his hostel in Kota by his friends.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Kota: A JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in the bathroom of his hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, police said.
The student had moved to Kota from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, around a year ago to prepare for the entrance examination.
Upon information, local police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sealed the hostel room. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case.
Mukesh Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, said, "We received information about a minor student's suicide at around 1:30 pm. He had been preparing for the engineering entrance exam for a year through a Kota-based online coaching institute. Following the alert, police immediately reached the hostel in City Park Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and his body was found in the bathroom".
The SHO said that the student's family has been informed about the incident. "His room has been sealed and will only be opened in the presence of the family members. The reason as to why he took the drastic step is not yet known. Further action, including a post-mortem and other legal procedures, will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family upon their arrival," he added.
According to the SHO, the ceiling fans in all the hostel rooms were equipped with 'hanging devices' (anti-suicide rods) but the student had ordered a gym-style metal rod online and used it in the fatal act, he said.
"The incident came to the attention of the hostel management through other students as the deceased had not emerged from his room till afternoon," the SHO said.
Preliminary probe revealed that when the student did not come out of his room till late in the morning, other students called his name and repeatedly knocked on his door. When he failed to open it, they grew suspicious and later found his body from the bathroom.
It has also been revealed that the student’s attendance was not taken during breakfast, and no follow-up was conducted regarding his failure to show up for the meal, police said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).