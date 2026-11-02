ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide At Hostel Bathroom In Kota

Kota: A JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in the bathroom of his hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday, police said.

The student had moved to Kota from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, around a year ago to prepare for the entrance examination.

Upon information, local police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sealed the hostel room. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case.

Mukesh Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jawahar Nagar police station, said, "We received information about a minor student's suicide at around 1:30 pm. He had been preparing for the engineering entrance exam for a year through a Kota-based online coaching institute. Following the alert, police immediately reached the hostel in City Park Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and his body was found in the bathroom".

The SHO said that the student's family has been informed about the incident. "His room has been sealed and will only be opened in the presence of the family members. The reason as to why he took the drastic step is not yet known. Further action, including a post-mortem and other legal procedures, will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family upon their arrival," he added.

According to the SHO, the ceiling fans in all the hostel rooms were equipped with 'hanging devices' (anti-suicide rods) but the student had ordered a gym-style metal rod online and used it in the fatal act, he said.