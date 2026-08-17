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Uttar Pradesh: IPS Officer's Mother Found 'Murdered' At Her Ambedkar Nagar Home

Ambedkarnagar: The mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. According to police, the perpetrators fled after latching the house door from the outside. The deceased, Indravati Devi (85), used to live alone at Rudha Dhamrua village, under the jurisdiction of the Malipur police station.

The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when her caretaker arrived. Upon receiving the information, the Inspector General (IG) of the Ayodhya Range rushed to the scene. The police are actively investigating the matter.

Blood was found coming from the deceased's mouth, and there were injury marks on her body. Gold jewellery was missing from her person. Going by the way injury marks were found on her body, family members suspect murder.

Mishra was informed by his uncle, Sachindra Mishra, around 3:50 pm that his mother, Indravati, was no more. Upon receiving this news, Ashutosh Mishra travelled from Lucknow to the village.