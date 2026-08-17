Uttar Pradesh: IPS Officer's Mother Found 'Murdered' At Her Ambedkar Nagar Home
Blood was found coming from the deceased's mouth, and there were injury marks on her body. Gold jewellery was missing from her person.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:43 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST
Ambedkarnagar: The mother of IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra was found murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. According to police, the perpetrators fled after latching the house door from the outside. The deceased, Indravati Devi (85), used to live alone at Rudha Dhamrua village, under the jurisdiction of the Malipur police station.
The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when her caretaker arrived. Upon receiving the information, the Inspector General (IG) of the Ayodhya Range rushed to the scene. The police are actively investigating the matter.
Blood was found coming from the deceased's mouth, and there were injury marks on her body. Gold jewellery was missing from her person. Going by the way injury marks were found on her body, family members suspect murder.
Mishra was informed by his uncle, Sachindra Mishra, around 3:50 pm that his mother, Indravati, was no more. Upon receiving this news, Ashutosh Mishra travelled from Lucknow to the village.
According to the family, a gold chain and a Tulsi bead necklace with gold accents were missing from the deceased's neck. Additionally, her nose stud and ear studs were also gone, and the anklets she had been wearing were also missing. Mishra has lodged a formal complaint at the Malipur police station regarding the robbery.
Upon receiving the information, the Malipur police arrived at the scene and inspected the site. The police have completed the inquest formalities and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
SP Prachi Singh said police are investigating the cause of death as well as the missing jewellery and other aspects of the incident. The incident occurred during the night.
Ashutosh Mishra, an SP posted at Police Bhawan Kalyan in Lucknow, visited the village on August 15. Villagers said Mishra came to his village to attend a school function on August 15 and returned to Lucknow that evening.