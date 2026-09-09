ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: IAS Officer Takes Voluntary Retirement Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Joins Congress

Rakesh Verma and Firdous Bano during their induction into the Congress. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Another name has been added to the list of IAS officers who have taken voluntary retirement to enter politics ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh: Rakesh Verma.

Expressing faith in the Congress's policies, Verma joined the grand old party on Wednesday at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in the presence of state Congress president Ajay Rai. South Indian actress Firdous Bano (Zara Khan) too joined the party.

On this occasion, Nitin Sharma, the state-level in-charge for new joinings, formally inducted them as primary members of the party.

While joining the party, Verma remarked that in the current era, officials are often engaged in tasks other than their actual duties; he emphasised that saving the country requires focusing on education.