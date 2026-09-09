Uttar Pradesh: IAS Officer Takes Voluntary Retirement Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Joins Congress
Former IAS officer Rakesh Verma said both politicians and officials must fulfil their respective responsibilities; Firdous Bano (Zara Khan) too joins the party.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Lucknow: Another name has been added to the list of IAS officers who have taken voluntary retirement to enter politics ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh: Rakesh Verma.
Expressing faith in the Congress's policies, Verma joined the grand old party on Wednesday at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in the presence of state Congress president Ajay Rai. South Indian actress Firdous Bano (Zara Khan) too joined the party.
On this occasion, Nitin Sharma, the state-level in-charge for new joinings, formally inducted them as primary members of the party.
While joining the party, Verma remarked that in the current era, officials are often engaged in tasks other than their actual duties; he emphasised that saving the country requires focusing on education.
He stated that the country and the state are currently in the hands of those who lack faith in democracy and the Constitution. The country must be governed according to the Constitution, and the Congress is a party that upholds it.
"I have come here to work. Good work needs to be done; both politicians and officials must fulfil their respective responsibilities. I was inspired after meeting Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. I am joining the Congress party because I am impressed by the struggles of state president Ajay Rai, and because the Congress is a truly good party today," said Verma.
Rai welcomed everyone by draping Tricolour scarves around their necks. He noted that Verma and Bano (Zara Khan) are social activists dedicated to serving society. He highlighted that Verma is caring for 85 children with disabilities and is a kind-hearted individual. Rai stated that their arrival would strengthen the party, noting that they have expressed a desire to work within the party organisation.
On this occasion, led by Narendra Gautam, the former Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mohanlalganj, several individuals from Lucknow joined the party.
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