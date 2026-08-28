ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Hurt By Shahjahanpur Councillors Oath To Share Civic Funds Colleague Quits

Shahjahanpur: A nominated woman councillor of the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation has resigned from her post, stating that she was hurt by a viral video purportedly showing councillors here taking an oath to share civic funds among themselves and using objectionable language against women.

Poonam Mehrotra, the nominated councillor linked to the BJP, submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner on Thursday, saying the video has brought disrepute to other councillors as well.

Mehrotra said Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has worked hard for the development of Shahjahanpur and it is a cause for concern that in his constituency, councillors are purportedly seen taking oaths with water in their hands to share money obtained through corruption.

She also objected to their use of abusive language against mothers, saying it demeans women. The resignation comes amid a political row over the video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday.