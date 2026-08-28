Uttar Pradesh Hurt By Shahjahanpur Councillors Oath To Share Civic Funds Colleague Quits
Poonam Mehrotra, the nominated councillor linked to the BJP, submitted her resignation
By PTI
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A nominated woman councillor of the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation has resigned from her post, stating that she was hurt by a viral video purportedly showing councillors here taking an oath to share civic funds among themselves and using objectionable language against women.
Poonam Mehrotra, the nominated councillor linked to the BJP, submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner on Thursday, saying the video has brought disrepute to other councillors as well.
Mehrotra said Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has worked hard for the development of Shahjahanpur and it is a cause for concern that in his constituency, councillors are purportedly seen taking oaths with water in their hands to share money obtained through corruption.
She also objected to their use of abusive language against mothers, saying it demeans women. The resignation comes amid a political row over the video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday.
In the video, some councillors could be seen taking an oath to divide the municipal corporation's income equally among all 60 councillors. The authenticity of the video and the identities of people seen in it could not be independently verified.
The BJP's Shahjahanpur Mahanagar president Shilpi Gupta has already issued notices to more than 10 councillors seen in the video and sought their replies within three days. The councillors have been asked to explain when the video was recorded, the intention behind the pledge and the use of abusive language.
Mayor Archana Verma has also issued notices to the councillors, while Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani has ordered an inquiry. Gururani said the video reportedly dates back to November 2025, when another municipal commissioner was in charge.
Earlier, District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh told PTI that he has not received any formal complaint, and the matter would be investigated if a complaint is filed. The Samajwadi Party and Congress have already demanded an investigation into the matter and alleged irregularities in the functioning of the municipal corporation.
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