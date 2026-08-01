ETV Bharat / state

UP: HC Restores Appointments Of Principals Finalised In 2022, Sets Aside Single-Judge Bench Order

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday set aside a single-judge bench order quashing appointments of school principals made pursuant to the 2013 recruitment advertisement, thereby restoring the appointments finalised in 2022.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla allowed the special appeals filed by Shyam Shankar Upadhyay and others, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board, Prayagraj.

The recruitment process for the posts of principals had commenced with advertisement number three issued in 2013. However, the selection process remained pending for nearly nine years before appointments were finalised in 2022.

In its February 1, 2023 judgment, the single-judge bench had declared the entire selection process illegal and quashed the appointments.