UP: Gym Of Man Arrested For ‘objectionable’ Post On Ram Temple Donations Row Sealed In Ballia
City Magistrate Asharam Verma said that, police and the fire department inspected the gym located on the Garhwar Road he
By PTI
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Ballia: The Ballia district administration has sealed a gymnasium allegedly being run illegally by a man who was recently arrested for posting an ‘objectionable’ Facebook comment on the Ram Temple donations theft row in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday.
City Magistrate Asharam Verma said a joint team of the administration, police and the fire department inspected the gym located on the Garhwar Road here on Tuesday. During the inspection, the operator failed to produce documents related to the establishment, Verma said.
The gym was sealed after it was found that it was operating from the basement of a building and lacked mandatory fire safety equipment, Verma said.
On Sunday, a case was registered against the gym owner, Irshad Ali (28), a resident of Parmandapur, based on a complaint lodged by Vivek Kumar Pathak, alleging that Ali made an objectionable post on Facebook on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
According to the complaint, the post was intended to create misconceptions about the faith of millions of Ram devotees, disturb communal harmony, and spread hatred.Ballia SP Omvir Singh earlier said that Ali was arrested in connection with the case on Monday.
The alleged embezzlement of temple donations has triggered a major political controversy, with opposition parties accusing the BJP and the RSS of betraying Hindus and Lord Ram, and demanding a wider probe into the matter. The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.
On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the allegations, which uncovered serious lapses in the temple's donation management system. Based on the SIT’s preliminary findings, eight men have been arrested so far for the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.
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