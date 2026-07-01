ETV Bharat / state

UP: Gym Of Man Arrested For ‘objectionable’ Post On Ram Temple Donations Row Sealed In Ballia

Ballia: The Ballia district administration has sealed a gymnasium allegedly being run illegally by a man who was recently arrested for posting an ‘objectionable’ Facebook comment on the Ram Temple donations theft row in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday.

City Magistrate Asharam Verma said a joint team of the administration, police and the fire department inspected the gym located on the Garhwar Road here on Tuesday. During the inspection, the operator failed to produce documents related to the establishment, Verma said.

The gym was sealed after it was found that it was operating from the basement of a building and lacked mandatory fire safety equipment, Verma said.

On Sunday, a case was registered against the gym owner, Irshad Ali (28), a resident of Parmandapur, based on a complaint lodged by Vivek Kumar Pathak, alleging that Ali made an objectionable post on Facebook on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.