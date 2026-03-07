ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Terminates Lekhpal In Disproportionate Assets Case

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated a 'Lekhpal' on charges of possessing disproportionate assets. The sacked employee Alok Dubey was being probed for possessing as many as 41 properties worth Rs 50 crore.

Soon after the allegations surfaced against the Lekhpal, District Magistrate (DM) Kanpur, Jitendra Pratap Singh had ordered an investigation against him.

In an order confirming the dismissal of the Lekhpal, Divisional Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian stated that after the DM's investigation, the Lekhpal approached the High Court. In the meantime, the Commissioner of Kanpur Division was appointed the investigating officer as the appellate authority.