Uttar Pradesh Govt Terminates Lekhpal In Disproportionate Assets Case
Lekhpal Alok Dubey is accused of having amassed 41 properties worth Rs 50 crore disproportionate to his income.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated a 'Lekhpal' on charges of possessing disproportionate assets. The sacked employee Alok Dubey was being probed for possessing as many as 41 properties worth Rs 50 crore.
Soon after the allegations surfaced against the Lekhpal, District Magistrate (DM) Kanpur, Jitendra Pratap Singh had ordered an investigation against him.
In an order confirming the dismissal of the Lekhpal, Divisional Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian stated that after the DM's investigation, the Lekhpal approached the High Court. In the meantime, the Commissioner of Kanpur Division was appointed the investigating officer as the appellate authority.
When the Commissioner spoke with the Lekhpal, he admitted to possessing properties worth crores of rupees, including properties registered in the names of his wife and other acquaintances, the order read. Commissioner K. Vijayendra Pandian stated that the Lekhpal's services were terminated based on the evidence.
Following the dismissal of Lekhpal Alok Dubey, the matter is the talk of the town. Top officials in the DM's office said that all accountants may be investigated in the coming days in connection with the case.
Reports said that the dismissed Lekhpal is accused of amassing properties disproportionate to his income during his tenure as Revenue Inspector. Dubey has been accused of misusing his position to amass properties in violation of service conduct rules.
