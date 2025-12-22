ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Tables Supplementary Demands Of Rs 24,497 Crore For FY2026

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented supplementary demands for grants of Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current financial year to meet immediate revenue requirements, while simultaneously boosting capital investment to strengthen the infrastructure sector.

Presenting the demands in the State Assembly, Khanna said the supplementary budget had been brought to ensure continuity of development in the state, provide additional resources to priority sectors and accelerate schemes in line with evolving needs.

He told the House that after deducting the central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore to be received for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund would be Rs 22,299.74 crore. The additional expenditure would be financed by achieving the set targets of tax and non-tax revenue and by curbing unproductive spending. He said the state's original budget for 2025–26 was Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, and the supplementary budget amounts to 3.03 per cent of the original outlay.

With the inclusion of the supplementary budget, the total budget size for the financial year 2025–26 has now increased to Rs 8,33,233.04 crore, he said, adding that the exercise is focused on further strengthening the state's developmental priorities. The supplementary budget provides Rs 18,369.30 crore towards revenue expenditure and Rs 6,127.68 crore towards capital expenditure. The government aims to meet immediate revenue requirements, while simultaneously boosting capital investment to strengthen infrastructure, he said.