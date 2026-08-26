ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Free Bus Travel Scheme For Elderly Women

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scheme to provide free bus travel to elderly women in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

The chief minister launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here and flagged off special buses deployed under the initiative. He also interacted with several women beneficiaries during the programme.

Addressing the event, Adityanath highlighted measures taken for women's safety in the state. "Today we have Mission Shakti centres. Every city has an AI-based Safe City network, and we also have an integrated response system of 1090 and 112," he said.