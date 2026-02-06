ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Expedites Setting Up Of Animal Birth Control Centres, Dog Shelter Homes

Lucknow: Taking cognisance of the issue of stray dogs and dog bites across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated the setting up of animal birth control centres and shelter homes. The ABC and Dog Shelter Homes are being developed in municipal corporations and district headquarters of the state, an official statement said.

At the government level, priority is being given to simultaneous progress in land identification, budget allocation, and project approval. The Supreme Court has issued guidelines in this regard. The Supreme Court on November 7 last year, took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in institutional areas like educational centres and hospitals, and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to prevent the ingress of stray dogs into the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals, etc., to prevent dog bite incidents. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government's objective is to permanently resolve the stray dog problem humanely and scientifically, the statement said.

According to the government, the effective system of Dog Shelter Homes and ABC centres will ensure public safety and equally strengthen animal welfare. In municipal corporation areas, Dog Shelter Homes will be developed along with the already operational or proposed ABC centres.