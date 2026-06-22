ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur Triple Murder: Teen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law And 3-Year-Old Nephew

Gorakhpur: A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son while they were asleep at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3:00 am at Balua Buzurg village, which falls under the Bansgaon police station limits. The deceased were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their three-year-old son, Shreyansh Gupta.

According to police, the three victims were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused's parents were sleeping in another room.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team, including the SSP and SP (South), reached the spot. The teenager was detained from a room upstairs where police allegedly found him with the blood-stained weapon.