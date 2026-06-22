Gorakhpur Triple Murder: Teen Kills Brother, Sister-In-Law And 3-Year-Old Nephew
Police detained the accused teenager in an upstairs room where he was allegedly found with the blood-stained weapon.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Gorakhpur: A 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son while they were asleep at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The incident took place at around 3:00 am at Balua Buzurg village, which falls under the Bansgaon police station limits. The deceased were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their three-year-old son, Shreyansh Gupta.
According to police, the three victims were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused's parents were sleeping in another room.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team, including the SSP and SP (South), reached the spot. The teenager was detained from a room upstairs where police allegedly found him with the blood-stained weapon.
Superintendent of Police (South) Dinesh Puri said, "Information regarding the incident was received around 3 am. Following this, senior officials and other police personnel rushed to the scene. A forensic team was summoned to inspect the site. During the inspection, the bodies of the three deceased were found in a locked room."
"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said. The Bansgaon police have registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by Amit Gupta's father, Harilal, and legal action is being taken against the accused.
The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests a possible dispute over a family-run shop may have triggered the incident.
"Investigation revealed that the accused felt neglected and believed that his father was not paying enough attention to him. He used to run a shop in the town, but after Amit Gupta arrived, the latter began managing it. This could be the reason he committed the murder," police said, adding that further investigation is continuing.
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