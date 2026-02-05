ETV Bharat / state

Four Members Of Family Killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao Road Accident After Truck Collision; Yogi Expresses Condolences

State authorities respond after the Chief Minister took note of the fatal road accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Unnao: A tragic road accident occurred late Monday in the Soharamau police station area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, killing four family members, including a husband, wife and their two children.

The accident happened when two trucks collided near Bhalla Farm in the Soharamau area. After the collision, one of the trucks lost control and ran over a family on a motorcycle. Police have seized both trucks and taken the driver into custody.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to speed up relief measures.

Virendra (40), his wife Ritu (35), and their children Anuradha (9) and Rudra (6) were returning home to Ajgain after a wedding in Lucknow. Their eldest daughter travelled on another motorcycle with a relative, while three other daughters remained at home.

The nearby residents rushed to the scene and informed the police. Circle Officer Hasanganj, Arvind Chaurasia, said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and that legal proceedings are underway.