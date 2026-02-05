Four Members Of Family Killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao Road Accident After Truck Collision; Yogi Expresses Condolences
A husband, wife and their two children were killed after an uncontrolled truck, following a collision, hit their motorcycle in Unnao district.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Unnao: A tragic road accident occurred late Monday in the Soharamau police station area of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, killing four family members, including a husband, wife and their two children.
The accident happened when two trucks collided near Bhalla Farm in the Soharamau area. After the collision, one of the trucks lost control and ran over a family on a motorcycle. Police have seized both trucks and taken the driver into custody.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to speed up relief measures.
Virendra (40), his wife Ritu (35), and their children Anuradha (9) and Rudra (6) were returning home to Ajgain after a wedding in Lucknow. Their eldest daughter travelled on another motorcycle with a relative, while three other daughters remained at home.
The nearby residents rushed to the scene and informed the police. Circle Officer Hasanganj, Arvind Chaurasia, said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and that legal proceedings are underway.
The cause of the accident is being investigated. The deaths of four family members have left the family and neighbours in shock, and three daughters have lost both parents.
Traffic on the route was briefly disrupted but later restored.
Multiple-Vehicle Crash On The Agra–Lucknow Expressway
A major accident occurred on Thursday morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Jogi Kot village in Unnao district after dense fog reduced visibility. A truck first collided with a Data Communication Module (DCM) vehicle, badly damaging both and triggering chaos on the highway.
Vehicles approaching from behind failed to brake in time, leading to a chain crash involving dozens of vehicles, including a sleeper bus, cars and trucks. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, shifting injured passengers to nearby hospitals, while critically hurt victims were referred to trauma care. Officer Santosh Singh said 14 were injured, with no deaths reported in total.
