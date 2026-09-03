ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Floods: Over 16,000 Evacuated As 23 Districts Hit; 3 Killed, Relief Ops Scaled Up

Lucknow: As many as 16,784 people have been evacuated to safety so far, with 3,042 of them rescued on Wednesday, as flood conditions persisted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, with 23 districts currently affected out of 35 districts impacted so far, officials said.

Three people have died in rain-related incidents -- 18-month-old Priyansh in Pratapgarh and Shera, 32, and Suresh, 55, in Amroha's Gajraula. The government said 1,499 boats and motorboats have been deployed for relief and rescue operations, while 1,067 medical teams have been pressed into service.

The affected districts are Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Badaun, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Unnao and Varanasi, it said in the evening.

The government has established 1,311 flood shelters, of which 201 are currently operational. Relief agencies have also provided assistance in 442 cases involving damaged houses, while 36,287 livestock have been affected.

In Chitrakoot, around 150 people were rescued from Chaura village along the Mandakini river with the help of motorboats of the 42nd Battalion PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary). Food, relief material and medical assistance were also provided to the rescued people.

In Ballia, rising levels of the Ganga and Saryu have affected around 20,500 people. Eighty-three boats have been deployed, while 6,500 ration kits, 33,843 medicine kits and 83,092 cooked-food packets have been distributed.

As many as 16,629 livestock have been vaccinated and 965 quintals of fodder provided. Flood posts, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and PAC teams have also been deployed.

Relief shelters and community kitchens have been set up at Gopalnagar Tadi and Bhojpurwa, officials said.