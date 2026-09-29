Uttar Pradesh: Five People, Including Father & Son, Drown In Jhansi's Sukhnai River While Performing 'Pind Daan'
SDM Manoj Kumar Bharti, who reached the location with the Mauranipur SHO and his police team, said all the bodies have been recovered.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Jhansi: Five people who had gone to perform Pind Daan rituals and to take a holy dip in the Sukhnai River near Deori Singhpura village under the Mauranipur police station area in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, drowned in deep water. The deceased included a father and son, along with other relatives.
Upon hearing the news of the tragedy, the village was filled with cries of grief, and a large number of villagers rushed to the scene. Police and administrative officials arrived at the site immediately after receiving information about the incident.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Kumar Bharti, accompanied by the Station House Officer (SHO) and a heavy police force, reached the location and gathered details about the sequence of events. The police are conducting inquests on the bodies, and collecting information regarding the cause and circumstances of the incident.
SDM Bharti said the deceased have been identified as Shreyansh Tiwari (21), Pushkar Shukla, Sanjeev Shukla (23), Anoop Tiwari (45) and his son Arpit Tiwari (12), all residents of Deori Singhpura village in Jhansi district, and Hardoi village in Jalaun district. The deceased were related to one another.
He explained that five members of the family had come to Deori Singhpura — where the Sukhnai River flows — to perform Pind Daan rituals. While taking a holy dip, Anoop had ventured into the middle of the river to bathe, and began to drown. In an attempt to save him, the other family members entered the water one by one and also drowned. All the bodies have been recovered.
Chaos ensued at the scene following the tragedy. Villagers immediately launched rescue efforts and, after considerable struggle, managed to pull all five individuals out of the river. They were immediately rushed to the Mauranipur Community Health Centre, where doctors examined them and declared all five dead.
Upon hearing the news of the deaths, a crowd of inconsolable relatives gathered at the hospital premises.
Later in the day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. He also directed officials to reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.
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