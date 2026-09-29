ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Five People, Including Father & Son, Drown In Jhansi's Sukhnai River While Performing 'Pind Daan'

Police conducting an inquiry after the tragedy ( ETV Bharat )

Jhansi: Five people who had gone to perform Pind Daan rituals and to take a holy dip in the Sukhnai River near Deori Singhpura village under the Mauranipur police station area in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, drowned in deep water. The deceased included a father and son, along with other relatives.