UP: Father, Son Die After Inhaling Toxic Gases While Cleaning Septic Tank
Three relatives entered the septic tank for cleaning. Father and son were overcome by poisonous fumes, while the son-in-law managed to escape and alerted authorities
By PTI
Published : March 25, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Kanpur: Two individuals, including a father and his son, died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in the Kalyanpur area here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at a residential apartment complex in Goa Garden, where three family members -- Jawed (45), his son Aqib (25), and son-in-law Irfan -- entered the septic tank around midnight for cleaning, they said.
According to the police, Jawed and Aqib descended deeper into the tank and were overcome by poisonous fumes during a second round of cleaning around 2 am. Irfan, who began feeling dizzy, managed to climb out and alerted authorities by calling the emergency helpline.
The police and SDRF teams rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation lasting nearly an hour. The three men were pulled out and taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where doctors declared Jawed and Aqib dead, while Irfan survived. The deceased were residents of the Colonelganj area.
Senior officers, including ACP (Kalyanpur) Ashutosh Kumar and DCP (West) S M Qasim Abidi, visited the scene. "Prima facie, the deaths appear to have been caused by inhalation of toxic gases. Further investigation is underway to check whether safety protocols were followed," the ACP said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.
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