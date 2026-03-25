ETV Bharat / state

UP: Father, Son Die After Inhaling Toxic Gases While Cleaning Septic Tank

Kanpur: Two individuals, including a father and his son, died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in the Kalyanpur area here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at a residential apartment complex in Goa Garden, where three family members -- Jawed (45), his son Aqib (25), and son-in-law Irfan -- entered the septic tank around midnight for cleaning, they said.

According to the police, Jawed and Aqib descended deeper into the tank and were overcome by poisonous fumes during a second round of cleaning around 2 am. Irfan, who began feeling dizzy, managed to climb out and alerted authorities by calling the emergency helpline.