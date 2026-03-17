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UP: Farmers In Sambhal District Dress Up Like Bears To Save Their Crops From Monkeys

Farmer dressed in bear costume ( ANI )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Sambhal: To protect their crops from destruction, farmers in Sambhal district have taken to wearing bear costumes to scare away troublesome monkeys at Firozpur village. One of the farmers, Dharambir, narrating his plight, said that several farmers have already adopted this solution as monkeys have become a major menace and are destroying numerous crops like potato and strawberry crops. He further sought a permanent solution to this recurring problem. "Monkeys cause a menace, and eat potatoes and strawberries from our fields. There must be more than 100 monkeys here. This happens every day. Monkeys run away after seeing us like this...There should be some solution to this...2-3 of us are doing this..." Dharambir told ANI. Meanwhile, the local Forest Ranger, Manoj Kumar, emphasised the need for concrete steps to capture the monkeys, noting that simply chasing them away from one location causes them to relocate to another. He assured that the Forest Department will make every effort to catch the animals.