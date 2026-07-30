ETV Bharat / state

Concern For Farmers In Uttar Pradesh Over 25% Less Than Normal Rain In Monsoon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has received 25 per cent less rainfall than normal so far this monsoon, raising concerns about soil moisture and sowing conditions in parts of the state's rain-fed agricultural belt. However, the weather department forecast a revival of monsoon activity in early August.

According to the recent data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state recorded 258.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 29 against the normal 342.8 mm, leaving an overall seasonal deficit of 25 per cent. The rainfall deficiency has been far more pronounced in East Uttar Pradesh, which received 252.8 mm rainfall against the normal 370.4 mm, a deficit of 32 per cent.

Several districts have reported rainfall shortages of more than 50 per cent, including Bhadohi, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, indicating a prolonged dry spell over large parts of the region.

West Uttar Pradesh has fared comparatively better, recording 267 mm rainfall against the normal 304.2 mm, a deficit of 12 per cent.

However, rainfall distribution has remained uneven, with districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Sambhal receiving excess rainfall during the season, while Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Shamli and Amroha continue to face substantial deficits.

Agriculture experts say July is a crucial month for paddy transplantation and the sowing of crops such as maize, pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh.