ETV Bharat / state

UP: Elderly Woman Dies After 'Wrong' Surgery At BHU Trauma Centre Due To Names Mix Up

Varanasi: A 71-year-old woman died allegedly after being subjected to a wrong surgical procedure at the trauma centre of Banaras Hindu University, with her family claiming that a thigh surgery was performed on her instead of the required spinal tumour operation, officials said.

The error, according to hospital sources, happened due to a mix-up of common first names -- Radhika -- of the deceased and another woman patient who came in with a complaint of a fracture in her leg.

The deceased woman, identified as Radhika Devi from Amritpur, had been admitted to the hospital on February 25 with complaints related to a spinal cord tumour, her grandson, Mrityunjay Pal, alleged.

According to him, she was undergoing treatment under the supervision of a doctor. On March 7, she was taken in for surgery, but instead of operating on the spine, doctors allegedly performed a procedure on her thigh.