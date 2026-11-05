ETV Bharat / state

UP: Elderly Couple Charred To Death In House Fire In Hathras

Hathras: An elderly couple was charred to death after a fire broke out at their house in Sadabad in Hathras district early Thursday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 1.30 am in the Kaharan locality of the town, killing Shahzad Beg (70) and his wife Salma Beg (65), who were asleep at the time, they said.

According to the police, neighbours alerted the couple's brother, Qasim Beg, who lives nearby, about the fire and tried to douse the flames before firemen reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The couple was rushed to the community health centre with severe burn injuries, where they were declared dead. Sadabad Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Rajat Kumar, who led a 10-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Vrindavan to the spot, said they were alerted by the control room, but the firemen had already brought the blaze under control by the time they reached.