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UP: Dubai-Bound Passenger Held At Lucknow Airport With Country-Made Pistol

According to police, the recovery was made during routine security scanning, following which airport authorities informed the Sarojini Nagar police station

Lucknow Airport
Representational Image (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: A 22-year-old passenger was detained at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a country-made pistol was recovered from his baggage during security screening here on Friday, police said.

The accused, Mahesh Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Gonda district, was scheduled to travel to Dubai on an Air India Express flight (IX-193) when the weapon was detected in his hold baggage, they said.

According to police, the recovery was made during routine security scanning, following which airport authorities informed the Sarojini Nagar police station. A complaint was lodged by an airport official, leading to the registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

"A country-made 12-bore pistol was recovered from the passenger's hold baggage during screening at the airport. He has been taken into custody and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma told PTI.

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PASSENGER ARREST AT LUCKNOW AIRPORT
AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHT
LUCKNOW AIRPORT

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