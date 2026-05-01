ETV Bharat / state

UP: Dubai-Bound Passenger Held At Lucknow Airport With Country-Made Pistol

Lucknow: A 22-year-old passenger was detained at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a country-made pistol was recovered from his baggage during security screening here on Friday, police said.

The accused, Mahesh Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Gonda district, was scheduled to travel to Dubai on an Air India Express flight (IX-193) when the weapon was detected in his hold baggage, they said.