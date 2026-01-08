ETV Bharat / state

UP Court To Hear Sambhal Mosque Dispute Case On February 24

Sambhal: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandausi on Thursday fixed February 24 as the date for hearing the ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute in Sambhal. The matter has been listed for hearing before the court of Civil Judge Aditya Singh. Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, the advocate for the Shahi Jama Masjid, told reporters that the hearing scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to February 24 due to a stay in the Supreme Court.

While the Muslim side has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Allahabad High Court, the high court, on May 19, 2025, upheld a trial court order permitting a court-monitored survey of the mosque. Speaking to reporters, Gopal Sharma, the advocate representing the Hindu side, said that since there is a stay order from the Supreme Court in the matter, the trial court cannot issue any orders. The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 12, Sharma said.