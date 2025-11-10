Uttar Pradesh College Student Who Set Himself On Fire, Dies In Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended
Muzaffarnagar Police have filed an FIR against six persons, including college principal and manager, for allegedly humiliating and assaulting the student over non-payment of fees.
Muzaffarnagar: A college student in Uttar Pradesh's Budhana town, who set himself on fire after being allegedly harassed by administration for failing to pay his tuition fees, died during treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said on Monday.
His family has filed a police complaint against college administration. Based on this, police have registered an FIR against six individuals, including the college principal and manager.
SSP Sanjay Verma said five teams have been set up to arrest the accused and a sub-inspector and two constables suspended for negligence. The SSP also met the student's family today.
Ujjwal Rana (20), a BA second-year student of DAV Degree College in Budhana, immolated himself on the campus on Saturday. He was rescued out of the classroom by breaking down the door and taken to a community health centre followed by a hospital in Meerut, from where he was referred to New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He was kept on ventilator for two days at Safdarjung Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
SSP Verma said a written complaint has been received from the family. The complaint stated that due to financial difficulties, the family had failed to pay Ujjwal's fees.
"The family complained that college manager Arvind Garg and principal Pradeep Kumar had summoned Ujjwal to the office and humiliated him for not clearing his fees. The family also alleged that he was assaulted by them. The college management had called police and the family alleged that ASI Nandkishore and constables, Gyanveer and Vineet, had insulted and assaulted Ujjwal," the SSP said.
Three policemen Nankishore, Gyanveer and Vineet have been suspended in this connection and a report has been filed against six accused, including the college principal and manager, Verma said. A search is underway for the accused and all will be arrested soon, he added.
Leaders across parties, including minister Anil Kumar, former minister Yograj Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) district president Sandeep Malik, mandal president Prabhat Tomar, and Dharmveer Baliyan, have condemned the incident and met Ujjwal's family.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union has warned of agitation against the incident and demands have been made to the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to Ujjwal's family.
