Uttar Pradesh College Student Who Set Himself On Fire, Dies In Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended

Muzaffarnagar: A college student in Uttar Pradesh's Budhana town, who set himself on fire after being allegedly harassed by administration for failing to pay his tuition fees, died during treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said on Monday.

His family has filed a police complaint against college administration. Based on this, police have registered an FIR against six individuals, including the college principal and manager.

SSP Sanjay Verma said five teams have been set up to arrest the accused and a sub-inspector and two constables suspended for negligence. The SSP also met the student's family today.

Ujjwal Rana (20), a BA second-year student of DAV Degree College in Budhana, immolated himself on the campus on Saturday. He was rescued out of the classroom by breaking down the door and taken to a community health centre followed by a hospital in Meerut, from where he was referred to New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He was kept on ventilator for two days at Safdarjung Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

SSP Verma said a written complaint has been received from the family. The complaint stated that due to financial difficulties, the family had failed to pay Ujjwal's fees.