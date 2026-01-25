ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Codeine Cough Syrup Case: Prime Accused Bhola Jaiswal's Property Attached In Varanasi

Varanasi: The district administration here has attached property worth Rs 30.52 crore of Bhola Jaiswal, the prime accused in the codeine cough syrup case and his family under the NDPS Act, a top police official said.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that the main accused, Bhola Jaiswal, and his family members had acquired movable and immovable assets worth Rs 30.52 crore through criminal activities. These assets were frozen/attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act on Saturday, he said.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that on Saturday, notices were posted on several properties belonging to Shubham and his father in different police station areas of Varanasi.