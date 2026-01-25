Uttar Pradesh Codeine Cough Syrup Case: Prime Accused Bhola Jaiswal's Property Attached In Varanasi
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that the property was attached on court orders under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act on Saturday.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Varanasi: The district administration here has attached property worth Rs 30.52 crore of Bhola Jaiswal, the prime accused in the codeine cough syrup case and his family under the NDPS Act, a top police official said.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that the main accused, Bhola Jaiswal, and his family members had acquired movable and immovable assets worth Rs 30.52 crore through criminal activities. These assets were frozen/attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act on Saturday, he said.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that on Saturday, notices were posted on several properties belonging to Shubham and his father in different police station areas of Varanasi.
Police Commissioner Agarwal said that the property includes valuable land, houses located in various areas of Varanasi, and Rs 3 crore deposited in bank accounts.
According to the Police Commissioner, not only will the network of drug traffickers be dismantled, but their economic power built through illegal earnings will also be completely eradicated by the police. This is considered the largest action against drug mafias under the Varanasi Police's 'Operation Prahar'.
The attachment of the property came a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday attached movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 28.50 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad, the prime accused in a codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case, following court orders.
