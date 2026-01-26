ETV Bharat / state

Citizen Real Guardian Of Constitution, Every Institution Accountable To People: Adityanath On Republic Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag at his official residence on Kalidas Marg on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day ( X@myogiadityanath )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the citizen of India is the real guardian of the Constitution, asserting that every institution, ministry and department must remain accountable to the people to truly uphold constitutional values.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at his official residence on Kalidas Marg on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Adityanath said the Constitution has guided the nation through numerous challenges in previous years and continues to strengthen the resolve of a united and strong India.

"The real guardian of the Constitution is the citizen of India," he said. "Every institution, ministry and department must ensure accountability to citizens - this is true commitment to the Constitution."

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Constituent Assembly president and India's first President Rajendra Prasad, Constitution's chief architect B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the chief minister said the Constitution is a sacred document shaped by the sacrifices of countless known and unknown freedom fighters.

He recalled that although India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, the Constituent Assembly had already been set up earlier and the Constitution was adopted on November 24, 1949, a date now observed as Constitution Day.

"Whenever the basic spirit of the Constitution is disrespected, it is not just an insult to the Constitution but also to those great personalities whose sacrifices ensured the country's freedom," Adityanath said.