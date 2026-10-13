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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen ( ETV Bharat )

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 1000 in honorarium of 68,000 'Gram Praharis'(village watchmen). He also announced a cashless medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh for the watchmen and their families.

The CM made the announcement during an event to felicitate the watchmen held at the Bareilly Police Lines. Addressing the village guards, Adityanath likened their role to that of CCTV cameras in villages. He urged them to keep a close watch on village activities and report any suspicious behavior to the police in a timely manner. Better coordination between the police and village guards would help in curbing crime, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the decision to increase their honorarium and provide cashless health facilities to their families. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, who was present at the event, appreciated the contribution of the village guards. He said that” significant changes” have taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister's leadership and claimed that approximately six crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Khanna also congratulated the police department for the successful organization of the event.