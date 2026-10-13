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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen

The CM likened the watchmen to CCTV cameras urging them to keep a close watch on village activities and report suspicious behavior to the police.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 1000 in honorarium of 68,000 'Gram Praharis'(village watchmen). He also announced a cashless medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh for the watchmen and their families.

The CM made the announcement during an event to felicitate the watchmen held at the Bareilly Police Lines. Addressing the village guards, Adityanath likened their role to that of CCTV cameras in villages. He urged them to keep a close watch on village activities and report any suspicious behavior to the police in a timely manner. Better coordination between the police and village guards would help in curbing crime, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the decision to increase their honorarium and provide cashless health facilities to their families.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, who was present at the event, appreciated the contribution of the village guards. He said that” significant changes” have taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister's leadership and claimed that approximately six crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Khanna also congratulated the police department for the successful organization of the event.

Yogi Attacks Samajwadi Party

At the event, CM Adityanath also took aim at the SP and other opposition parties regarding the law-and-order situation. Attacking the SP, Yogi stated that prior to 2017, certain individuals in power “used to commit dacoity themselves or instigate others to do so, while the police remained silent”.

Minister Dharampal Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a “special place in the hearts of the youth”. He claimed that villagers often say "Baba has put an end to hooliganism”.

Read More:

  1. Adityanath Announces Bhadohi District Renamed To Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi
  2. Adityanath Likens SP With Babur, Says Both Equally 'Irritated' By Lord Ram's Name

TAGGED:

CHIEF MINISTER YOGI ADITYANATH
UTTAR PRADESH
GRAM PRAHARIS
UTTAR PRADESH NEWS

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