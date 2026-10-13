Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,000 Hike In Honorarium Of 68,000 Village Watchmen
The CM likened the watchmen to CCTV cameras urging them to keep a close watch on village activities and report suspicious behavior to the police.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a hike of Rs 1000 in honorarium of 68,000 'Gram Praharis'(village watchmen). He also announced a cashless medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh for the watchmen and their families.
The CM made the announcement during an event to felicitate the watchmen held at the Bareilly Police Lines. Addressing the village guards, Adityanath likened their role to that of CCTV cameras in villages. He urged them to keep a close watch on village activities and report any suspicious behavior to the police in a timely manner. Better coordination between the police and village guards would help in curbing crime, he said.
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा का सुदृढ़ वातावरण बनाने एवं अपराध नियंत्रण व पुलिस-जनसहयोग में ग्राम प्रहरियों की भूमिका अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। शारदीय नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर आज प्रदेश के 68,000 ग्राम प्रहरियों के सम्मान हेतु जनपद बरेली में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ। इस अवसर पर उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले ग्राम प्रहरियों को सम्मानित भी किया। समस्त लाभार्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2026
The Chief Minister reiterated the decision to increase their honorarium and provide cashless health facilities to their families.
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, who was present at the event, appreciated the contribution of the village guards. He said that” significant changes” have taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister's leadership and claimed that approximately six crore people have been lifted out of poverty. Khanna also congratulated the police department for the successful organization of the event.
यूपी बदल चुका है... लोग बेझिझक, निडर होकर घर के बाहर निकल सकते हैं, सुरक्षा का एक माहौल है... https://t.co/Ek545LJfbF— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2026
Yogi Attacks Samajwadi Party
At the event, CM Adityanath also took aim at the SP and other opposition parties regarding the law-and-order situation. Attacking the SP, Yogi stated that prior to 2017, certain individuals in power “used to commit dacoity themselves or instigate others to do so, while the police remained silent”.
Minister Dharampal Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a “special place in the hearts of the youth”. He claimed that villagers often say "Baba has put an end to hooliganism”.
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