UP Clinic Sealed After Newborn's Death, Mother's Condition Deteriorates
Allegations of negligence arose after a procedure performed by a doctor led to the newborn's death and required the removal of the mother's uterus.
By PTI
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Sultanpur: The UP Health Department sealed a private clinic allegedly operating illegally in Chanda market of Sultanpur district following the death of a newborn and the deterioration of the mother's condition, a police official said on Saturday. Allegations of negligence arose after a procedure performed by a doctor on Friday evening led to the newborn's death and required the removal of the mother's uterus.
Enraged family members created a commotion and assaulted the doctor, VK Shukla. A video of the incident has surfaced. The family has also lodged a formal complaint at the local police station.
Circle Officer (Lambhua) Ritik Kapoor said that upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene, took custody of the infant's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, and admitted the mother to a women's hospital for better medical care.
Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Lalji ordered the sealing of the hospital after finding irregularities. The woman, Ajnali, had been staying at her maternal home in Pratapgarh’s Mahamadpur area.
When she went into labour on Friday, her family took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC). It is alleged that the doctor there advised them to take her to a private facility.
An ASHA worker then took her to the 'New Ayushi Polyclinic' in the town, where a treatment resulted in the newborn's death and the woman’s ruptured uterus. Angered by the incident, the family created a ruckus at the hospital and severely beat up the doctor.
Although the police arrived and managed to rescue the doctor and place him in a police vehicle, irate family members opened the door and assaulted him again. Anjali's mother, Rajkumari, said the doctor was supposed to arrive at 10 am, but he came at 3 pm.
"We were also informed that the doctor had removed the uterus," she said. Circle Officer (Lambhua) Ritik Kapoor said legal action is being initiated based on a formal complaint.