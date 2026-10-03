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UP Clinic Sealed After Newborn's Death, Mother's Condition Deteriorates

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Sultanpur: The UP Health Department sealed a private clinic allegedly operating illegally in Chanda market of Sultanpur district following the death of a newborn and the deterioration of the mother's condition, a police official said on Saturday. Allegations of negligence arose after a procedure performed by a doctor on Friday evening led to the newborn's death and required the removal of the mother's uterus.

Enraged family members created a commotion and assaulted the doctor, VK Shukla. A video of the incident has surfaced. The family has also lodged a formal complaint at the local police station. Circle Officer (Lambhua) Ritik Kapoor said that upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the scene, took custody of the infant's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, and admitted the mother to a women's hospital for better medical care. Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Lalji ordered the sealing of the hospital after finding irregularities. The woman, Ajnali, had been staying at her maternal home in Pratapgarh’s Mahamadpur area.