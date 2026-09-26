ETV Bharat / state

Class IX Student, A CBSE Rope Skipping Gold Medallist, Dies After Fall From 12th-Floor Flat In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A 14-year-old Class IX student died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, in the National Capital Region, on Friday night.

She had recently won a gold medal at the CBSE National Rope Skipping Championship held in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

According to available information, the victim's mother and grandparents were also present in the flat at the time of the incident. Her father works as a software engineer with a multinational company.

Around 9 pm, the 14-year-old girl went to the balcony to collect clothes. Police suspect she lost her balance and fell. A loud sound was heard after she fell. People nearby immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

ACP Nandgram Ziauddin Ahmed said police received information after 9 pm on September 25 that a girl had fallen from a flat on the 12th floor of the society and died.