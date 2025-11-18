ETV Bharat / state

UP: Chinese Woman Held In 2023 For Illegal Entry Sentenced To 8 Years

Bahraich: A local court here on Monday sentenced a Chinese woman, arrested two years ago on charges of illegally entering India while disguised as a Buddhist monk, to eight years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the prosecution, on December 2, 2023, personnel of the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted the woman at the Rupaideha border outpost along the India-Nepal frontier. She was attempting to cross into Nepal dressed as a Buddhist monk when she was stopped for verification, they said.

Identified as Li Xinmei, alias Li Shin Mei, the 45-year-old held a passport of the Republic of China, which listed her residence as Shandong province. Her passport carried a Nepal visa valid from November 19, 2023, to February 16, 2024. Officials said she had entered India without valid documents.