ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Child Dies As Sambhal School As Porch Collapses During I-Day Festivities

Sambhal: An Independence Day celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday when a school porch collapsed under the weight of children who had climbed onto it to watch the programme, killing an eight-year-old boy and injuring two others, police said.

The incident occurred at Al-Hasan Public School in Madala Fatehpur village in Sambhal tehsil, where the Independence Day programme was underway in the morning.

According to police, the flag-hoisting ceremony had concluded and children were performing when children from nearby homes, who had come to watch the event, climbed onto the porch above the school's main gate.

The structure suddenly gave way under the excess weight, trapping three children beneath the debris.

Nizam (8), son of Naeem, died in the incident, while Saif Ali (11) and Shaidana (10) sustained injuries, police said.