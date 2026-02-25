ETV Bharat / state

MoUs Worth Rs 11,000 Cr Signed With Japanese Firms On First Day Of Yogi's Japan Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Konoike Transport Company Senior Managing Executive Officer Konoike Shigeki Tanabe and others during a meeting, in Japan on Wednesday. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Tokyo/Lucknow: Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth about Rs 11,000 crore were signed with several Japanese companies during the first day of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan on Wednesday. The agreements were signed with firms, including Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV, and Fujisilvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd, as per an official release. The partnerships span sectors such as agricultural equipment manufacturing, industrial machinery, water and environmental infrastructure solutions, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing and graphics, hospitality and real estate.