UP: Body Of Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Found In Pond; Family Alleges Death Linked To Occult Practices
According to officials, Dushyant had gone missing on February 18, and his body was found floating in a pond in Taroli Junabi village.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Mathura: The body of a 9-year-old boy was found in a pond here with family members alleging that his death may be linked to occult practices, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, Dushyant, a student of Class 6, had gone missing on February 18, and his body was found floating in a pond in Taroli Junabi village of Chhata area on Tuesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the boy, from Bargawan village in Agra, had come to stay with his mother, Sanju, at her parental home on February 10. The family was preparing to attend a relative’s wedding in Vrindavan on February 21 when the child had gone.
Dushyant had told his grandmother, Savitri, that he was going out to play around noon on February 18, but did not return home, police said. His uncle, Nand Kishore, lodged a missing persons complaint after family members and villagers failed to trace him following an extensive search.
During the investigation, CCTV footage from the village showed the child walking alone towards the outskirts, but no further leads emerged, police said. The recovery of the child's body triggered grief and anger among family members.
Kishore alleged that his nephew may have been killed by a ''tantrik'' (exorcist) for occult rituals, claiming there were burn marks on the child’s face and limbs that needed investigation. He also referred to a similar incident in the village two years ago when another child’s body was found in a pond under suspicious circumstances.
ASP Rawat said a post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be ascertained based on the report. He said all possible angles, including those raised by the family, are being examined.
