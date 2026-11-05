UP: BLO Suspended Over Deletion Of 26 Names From Electoral Roll In Bareilly Village
District Magistrate Avinash Singh said strict legal action would be taken if it is established that the names were deliberately removed
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Bareilly: A booth-level officer (BLO) was suspended after the names of 26 eligible voters were allegedly deleted from the electoral roll in a village here, with locals alleging that the deletions were carried out in collusion with a former village head, officials said on Thursday.
District Magistrate Avinash Singh has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter and said strict legal action would be taken if it is established that the names were deliberately removed as part of a conspiracy.
A complaint was lodged in this regard by Rahul Gangwar, the current village head of Mohammadpur gram panchayat in Shergarh block.
He alleged that Nafis Mohammad Khan, an assistant teacher at the composite school in Mohammadpur and assigned BLO duties, colluded with former village head Rehman Khan to get the names of 26 Hindu voters deleted from the electoral roll in exchange for a hefty sum.
Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted at the levels of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and block development officer (BDO). A three-member committee questioned the BLO and sought documents explaining the deletion of the names.
During the preliminary inquiry, the BLO failed to provide satisfactory evidence or valid reasons for the deletions.
Based on the inquiry report, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Vinita suspended Khan with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he has been attached to the composite school in Sahsa village of Meerganj block.
The SDM and BDO forwarded their findings to the election office and the BSA after the allegations were found to have prima facie substance, the DM said.
Singh said the administration is examining whether the names had been removed deliberately as part of a conspiracy or due to communal prejudice, or whether the incident resulted from a technical error. A separate committee has also been constituted to investigate these allegations.
For the departmental inquiry, Block Education Officer, Fatehganj West, Bhanu Shankar Gangwar, has been appointed as the inquiry officer. He has been directed to prepare a chargesheet and submit a detailed report within 15 days after obtaining the BSA's approval.
Several villagers, including Ved Prakash, Hemkali, Lalita Devi, Rakesh and Thakurain Lal, have submitted affidavits to the administration, alleging that their names were wrongly deleted from the electoral roll. The DM said any deliberate interference with the electoral process would not be tolerated and those found responsible would face strict action.
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