ETV Bharat / state

UP: BLO Suspended Over Deletion Of 26 Names From Electoral Roll In Bareilly Village

Bareilly: A booth-level officer (BLO) was suspended after the names of 26 eligible voters were allegedly deleted from the electoral roll in a village here, with locals alleging that the deletions were carried out in collusion with a former village head, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter and said strict legal action would be taken if it is established that the names were deliberately removed as part of a conspiracy.

A complaint was lodged in this regard by Rahul Gangwar, the current village head of Mohammadpur gram panchayat in Shergarh block.

He alleged that Nafis Mohammad Khan, an assistant teacher at the composite school in Mohammadpur and assigned BLO duties, colluded with former village head Rehman Khan to get the names of 26 Hindu voters deleted from the electoral roll in exchange for a hefty sum.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was conducted at the levels of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and block development officer (BDO). A three-member committee questioned the BLO and sought documents explaining the deletion of the names.

During the preliminary inquiry, the BLO failed to provide satisfactory evidence or valid reasons for the deletions.

Based on the inquiry report, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Vinita suspended Khan with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he has been attached to the composite school in Sahsa village of Meerganj block.