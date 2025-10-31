ETV Bharat / state

Bharthapur Boat Tragedy: Village In Mourning As Search Operations Continue

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two days after a boat carrying 22 people capsized in the Kaudiyaala River, grief continues to engulf Bharthapur village in Bahraich district. Families of those missing have been keeping vigil on the riverbank since the accident, as rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and district administration continue their search amid strong currents.

Thirteen villagers were rescued on Wednesday evening, and the body of a 60‑year‑old woman was recovered later that night. The remaining eight are still unaccounted for. Officials say operations have been difficult due to high water levels and limited visibility in the river.

“Our elder daughter-in-law, Suman, and her daughter drowned in the accident. Suman was returning from her parents' home across the river. We are still unaccounted for. After the accident, we and our family members have been on the riverbank,” said Radheshyam, a villager.