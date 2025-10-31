Bharthapur Boat Tragedy: Village In Mourning As Search Operations Continue
Thirteen villagers were rescued on Wednesday evening, and the body of a 60‑year‑old woman was recovered later that night.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Two days after a boat carrying 22 people capsized in the Kaudiyaala River, grief continues to engulf Bharthapur village in Bahraich district. Families of those missing have been keeping vigil on the riverbank since the accident, as rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and district administration continue their search amid strong currents.
Thirteen villagers were rescued on Wednesday evening, and the body of a 60‑year‑old woman was recovered later that night. The remaining eight are still unaccounted for. Officials say operations have been difficult due to high water levels and limited visibility in the river.
“Our elder daughter-in-law, Suman, and her daughter drowned in the accident. Suman was returning from her parents' home across the river. We are still unaccounted for. After the accident, we and our family members have been on the riverbank,” said Radheshyam, a villager.
Nestled in the Trans-Gerua forest of Katarniaghat, Bharthapur village is considered the last village on the India-Nepal border. For the people of the village, crossing the Kaudiyaala River by boat is a daily necessity. The village is surrounded by dense forests and flanked by the Kaudiyaala and Mohana rivers. Since the forest route to Bichhiya market poses a risk of wild animal attacks, residents depend on the shorter river crossing to reach the Khairatia market in Lakhimpur Kheri for groceries and essentials.
“Villagers, including schoolchildren and the elderly, use boats every week. It has always been our only link to the outside world,” said a local resident. Since the tragedy, homes in Bharthapur have fallen silent, cooking fires remain unlit, and people gather on the riverbank awaiting news of their missing relatives.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue efforts. District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi has been monitoring rescue operations on site.
Also read:
Boat Capsizes In River In UP's Bahraich: One Dead, 13 Critical; Search On For 14 Missing Persons