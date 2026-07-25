ETV Bharat / state

UP: Bhadohi Teacher, Sonbhadra Man Convicted In POCSO Cases

Bhadohi/Sonbhadra: A special court in Bhadohi on Friday sentenced a 56-year-old government school headmaster to five years' imprisonment for molesting a class 5 student, prosecutors said. In a separate case, a court in Sonbhadra sentenced a 35-year-old man to 15 years' jail for sexually harassing a woman and trying to murder her younger sister by pushing her in front of a moving train.

According to Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Kauleshwar Nath Pandey, Special Judge (POCSO) Durgesh convicted headmaster Sandeep Gupta and also fined him Rs 60,000. Ninety per cent of the fine amount was directed to be paid to the victim's mother.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said the victim's mother lodged a complaint against Gupta on April 12, 2024, alleging that he molested her 11-year-old daughter at the school after calling her on the pretext of checking her notebooks.