UP: Bhadohi Police Foils 22-Year-Old's Suicide Attempt Following Meta Alert

Lucknow: Bhadohi Police has foiled a suicide attempt by a 22-year-old man, after being alerted by Meta, who saw his Instagram post indicating the step, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, on Thursday night, the man, a resident of Aurai police station area posted a video on Instagram with the text (in Hindi), "Forgive me, my love, this is my last hope before I die, and pray for me after I die, today I have taken 50 sleeping pills, don't worry even if I die."

However, on questioning, he revealed that his family did not buy him a motorcycle, following which he took this step, the police said. The Social Media Centre (SMC) at the Police Headquarters received an email alert from Meta regarding the post at around 11.15 pm. Taking cognisance of the alert sent by Instagram's parent company, the SMC immediately ascertained the man's location and informed the Bhadohi police.