ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Bank Manager Dies In Jaunpur After Taking His Own Life Inside Moving Car

Jaunpur: A bank manager died by suicide inside a moving car on National Highway-731 connecting Varanasi and Lucknow in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. After the incident, the car went out of control and crashed into a divider.

People present at the spot immediately informed the police. The injured bank manager was immediately taken to CHC Naupedwa for treatment, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

He was travelling from Badlapur towards Jaunpur in his car. He allegedly took the extreme step on the highway near Dwarka Hotel, under the Baksha Police Station area.

As soon as the police received the information, officers from Baksha Police Station and senior officers reached the spot. The car was completely locked from the inside. Police broke the window and pulled the bank manager, who was covered in blood, out of the vehicle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amitesh Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Durgesh Srivastava, 35, was a resident of Kiran Enclave, Kursi Road, in Lucknow and was currently residing in Jaunpur. Durgesh was working as a regional manager at a bank in Badlapur."

During a search of the car, police recovered a pistol and a suicide note. With the assistance of forensic and field units, police took the suicide note and other evidence into custody.