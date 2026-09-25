Uttar Pradesh: Bank Manager Dies In Jaunpur After Taking His Own Life Inside Moving Car
Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are examining the professional circumstances as part of their investigation.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Jaunpur: A bank manager died by suicide inside a moving car on National Highway-731 connecting Varanasi and Lucknow in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. After the incident, the car went out of control and crashed into a divider.
People present at the spot immediately informed the police. The injured bank manager was immediately taken to CHC Naupedwa for treatment, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.
He was travelling from Badlapur towards Jaunpur in his car. He allegedly took the extreme step on the highway near Dwarka Hotel, under the Baksha Police Station area.
As soon as the police received the information, officers from Baksha Police Station and senior officers reached the spot. The car was completely locked from the inside. Police broke the window and pulled the bank manager, who was covered in blood, out of the vehicle.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amitesh Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Durgesh Srivastava, 35, was a resident of Kiran Enclave, Kursi Road, in Lucknow and was currently residing in Jaunpur. Durgesh was working as a regional manager at a bank in Badlapur."
During a search of the car, police recovered a pistol and a suicide note. With the assistance of forensic and field units, police took the suicide note and other evidence into custody.
In the suicide note, Durgesh wrote that he was ending his own life and that no one should be held responsible for it. He also apologised to everyone.
The ASP said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation is underway from all angles.
Police are also examining the professional circumstances to determine the circumstances that may have led to his death.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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