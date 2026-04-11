ETV Bharat / state

UP ATS Arrests Muslim Cleric For Sharing Inflammatory Posts On Social Media

Saharanpur: The UP ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) has arrested a mufti (Muslim cleric) from Deoband here for allegedly sharing inflammatory and objectionable posts on social media and maintaining contacts with individuals in Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

ATS Deoband In-charge Inspector Sudhir Ujjwal filed a formal report at the Deoband Police Station and stated that, after intelligence input, they raided 'Mil Wala Phatak' in Deoband and arrested the accused, Mufti Zakir.

The probe revealed that Mufi was posting messages and sharing content via social media to incite people by opposing CAA, NRC, UGC, SIR, the Ram Temple verdict, and actions taken during the “I Love Mohammed” protests.