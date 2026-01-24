Uttar Pradesh Army Soldier Among Killed In Doda Army Vehicle Accident; Shockwaves Through His Native Village
Rinkle Baliyan had joined the 72nd Armoured Unit of the Indian Army in 2016.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 1:06 AM IST|
Updated : January 24, 2026 at 1:36 AM IST
Hapur: The death of Rinkle Baliyan, a soldier in the Indian Army and resident of Bhatel village in Hapur, brought shockwaves in the Uttar Pradesh town. He was among 10 soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on January 22.
Baliyan, who was the son of the late Satyendra Baliyan, had joined the 72nd Armoured Unit of the Indian Army in 2016. The news of Rinkle Baliyan's untimely death has plunged his native village into deep mourning, and his family members looked inconsolable.
On January 22, at around 3 pm, during a routine patrol, the army vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into a ditch. Baliyan was seriously injured in this accident, and his colleagues immediately launched rescue efforts, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.
As soon as the news of Rinkle's demise reached the village and his family, there was an outpouring of grief. The tragedy left his wife, children, and other family members devastated. Rinkle left behind two young children: a three-year-old daughter, and a one-year-old son. Rinkle married Rinki Baliyan in 2019. Rinkle Baliyan's brother, Rishabh, also serves in the Indian Army.
Hafizpur Police Station in-charge, Praveen Kumar, said that Rinkle Baliyan, son of the late Satyendra Baliyan, a resident of Bhatel village, was a soldier in the Indian Army and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The mortal remains of the soldier are being brought to Delhi Airport. From there, the body will be transported by army vehicles to his native village Bhatel. Preparations are underway in the village for a funeral with military honours.