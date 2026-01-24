ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Army Soldier Among Killed In Doda Army Vehicle Accident; Shockwaves Through His Native Village

Hapur: The death of Rinkle Baliyan, a soldier in the Indian Army and resident of Bhatel village in Hapur, brought shockwaves in the Uttar Pradesh town. He was among 10 soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on January 22.

Baliyan, who was the son of the late Satyendra Baliyan, had joined the 72nd Armoured Unit of the Indian Army in 2016. The news of Rinkle Baliyan's untimely death has plunged his native village into deep mourning, and his family members looked inconsolable.

On January 22, at around 3 pm, during a routine patrol, the army vehicle suddenly lost control and fell into a ditch. Baliyan was seriously injured in this accident, and his colleagues immediately launched rescue efforts, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.