War On Iran: Agra Administration Issues Helplines For Indians Stranded In Gulf

Agra/Saharanpur/Chandauli: The United States (US) and Israel’s attack on Iran has deepened the threat of war across several countries. Many Indian citizens and their families are stranded in these nations. To ensure their safety and provide immediate assistance, both the Central and the Uttar Pradesh governments have set up Emergency War Control Rooms.

The Agra district administration is also on alert amid the escalating crisis and has issued helpline numbers to assist Indian citizens and families stranded in Gulf countries and other conflict-prone regions.

Through these helplines, Indian nationals and their relatives can seek immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

Agra District Magistrate (DM) Arvind Mallappa Bangari said emergency war control rooms have been established to assist Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries. Their objective is to provide timely help and accurate information during this crisis. He added that the Central and State governments have activated Indian embassies in Tel Aviv, Muscat, Jeddah, Doha, Bahrain, Riyadh, Baghdad, Amman and Kuwait City.

Direct Assistance In Every Country

The DM said Indian citizens living in countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Israel, Iran and other Gulf nations can contact the emergency numbers. Through coordination with respective embassies, assistance will be provided wherever required.

Locals can also use these helplines to check on the well-being of relatives abroad or seek information about their return to India.

Administration’s Appeal

The Agra DM urged Indian citizens residing in conflict zones to avoid unnecessary outings and to strictly follow advisories issued by Indian embassies. Any emergency or unpleasant situation should be reported immediately via the designated numbers.

Special emergency war control rooms have been set up in every country. These facilities aim to ensure that stranded Indians and their families can access timely assistance through coordinated efforts between embassies and authorities.

Helpline Details