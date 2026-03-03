War On Iran: Agra Administration Issues Helplines For Indians Stranded In Gulf
Five residents of Mughalsarai, stuck in Dubai during a pre-wedding shoot, urge the government to ensure their safe return amid tensions.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST|
Updated : March 3, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Agra/Saharanpur/Chandauli: The United States (US) and Israel’s attack on Iran has deepened the threat of war across several countries. Many Indian citizens and their families are stranded in these nations. To ensure their safety and provide immediate assistance, both the Central and the Uttar Pradesh governments have set up Emergency War Control Rooms.
The Agra district administration is also on alert amid the escalating crisis and has issued helpline numbers to assist Indian citizens and families stranded in Gulf countries and other conflict-prone regions.
Through these helplines, Indian nationals and their relatives can seek immediate assistance in case of emergencies.
Agra District Magistrate (DM) Arvind Mallappa Bangari said emergency war control rooms have been established to assist Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries. Their objective is to provide timely help and accurate information during this crisis. He added that the Central and State governments have activated Indian embassies in Tel Aviv, Muscat, Jeddah, Doha, Bahrain, Riyadh, Baghdad, Amman and Kuwait City.
Direct Assistance In Every Country
The DM said Indian citizens living in countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Israel, Iran and other Gulf nations can contact the emergency numbers. Through coordination with respective embassies, assistance will be provided wherever required.
Locals can also use these helplines to check on the well-being of relatives abroad or seek information about their return to India.
Administration’s Appeal
The Agra DM urged Indian citizens residing in conflict zones to avoid unnecessary outings and to strictly follow advisories issued by Indian embassies. Any emergency or unpleasant situation should be reported immediately via the designated numbers.
Special emergency war control rooms have been set up in every country. These facilities aim to ensure that stranded Indians and their families can access timely assistance through coordinated efforts between embassies and authorities.
Helpline Details
- Israel (Tel Aviv): +972-54-7520711, +972-54-2428378
Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in
- Palestine (Ramallah): +970592916418
Email: cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in
- Iran (Tehran): +989128109115, +989128109109
- Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): 800 247 1234 (Toll Free), +966-542126748
Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in
- UAE: 800-46342 (Toll Free), +971543090571
Email: ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in
- Qatar (Doha): 00974-55647502
Email: cons.doha@mea.gov.in
- Oman (Muscat): 80071234 (Toll Free), +96898282270
Email: cw.muscat@mea.gov.in
- Iraq (Baghdad): +964 771 651 1185, +964 770444 4899
Email: cons.baghdad@mea.gov.in
- Kuwait: +96565501946
Email: community.kuwait@mea.gov.in
- Jordan: 00962-770 422 276
- Bahrain: 00973-39418071
Five From Chandauli Stranded In Dubai
Amid the crisis, thousands of Indian tourists in Gulf countries are stranded. Five residents of Mughalsarai in Chandauli district are among those stuck in Dubai. They had travelled for a pre-wedding shoot but became stranded after the conflict escalated.
Prince Jain, son of hotel businessman Ajay Jain, is scheduled to marry in April. Four days ago, he travelled to Dubai with his younger brother, fiancée and her brother and sister-in-law for a pre-wedding shoot. However, war-like conditions disrupted travel plans.
They are currently staying at a hotel near Burj Khalifa. Their families in Chandauli are anxious about their safety and remain in constant touch through video calls.
Ajay Jain said, “The children had gone for a pre-wedding shoot and were supposed to return today, but now they are stranded there. We can only speak via video calls. I appeal to the government to take action and bring back not only my children but all Indians stranded there safely.”
Saharanpur: Cases Filed Over Protest
Protests have been held across the country against the alleged killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Sunday, Shia Muslims in Saharanpur also staged a demonstration. However, holding the protest without administrative permission proved costly.
Police have registered cases against 32 identified worshippers and hundreds of unidentified persons for organising the protest without permission.
According to police, members of the Shia community carried out a black-flag procession from Jafar Nawaz Shia Mosque to Chowki Sarai. Action has been initiated for holding the procession without permission.
Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh said cases have been registered under various sections of law against Mirza Abul Hasan, Shafi Haider Abdi, Kesar Abbas, Farhat Mehndi and Musayyad Zaidi, along with 120 unidentified persons.
Additionally, in the Nanauta police station area, cases have been filed against 26 worshippers and several unidentified persons for allegedly organising a late-night mourning procession.
Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.
