Agra Court Clears Farmer Of Power Theft Charge After 12-Year Legal Battle

A special court in Agra cleared an elderly farmer of power theft charges after 12 years, ending a legal ordeal caused by a name mix-up. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: A special court in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday (January 2) acquitted a 73-year-old farmer in a 12-year-old power theft case, relieving a man who argued officials had falsely implicated him due to a name mix-up and negligence.

The verdict brought an end to his prolonged legal ordeal, marked by repeated court appearances, social stigma and financial hardship.

Special Judge (Economic Offences) Gyanendra Rao acquitted the accused, noting in his order that the electricity department may proceed against the real culprits according to the law, if necessary, while ruling that the prosecution had not proved the charges against the elderly farmer beyond a reasonable doubt.

Case Dates Back To 2012 Power Theft Allegations

The case began in November 2012 in the village of Sahi, under the Achhnera police station, Agra district. The electricity department claimed that on November 22, 2012, it disconnected several village electricity connections due to non-payment of bills.

The department alleged that after these disconnections, some villagers installed illegal hookups and stole electricity.