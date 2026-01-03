Agra Court Clears Farmer Of Power Theft Charge After 12-Year Legal Battle
A name mix-up and official negligence forced a 73-year-old farmer to fight a power theft case for 12 years, before being acquitted.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Agra: A special court in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday (January 2) acquitted a 73-year-old farmer in a 12-year-old power theft case, relieving a man who argued officials had falsely implicated him due to a name mix-up and negligence.
The verdict brought an end to his prolonged legal ordeal, marked by repeated court appearances, social stigma and financial hardship.
Special Judge (Economic Offences) Gyanendra Rao acquitted the accused, noting in his order that the electricity department may proceed against the real culprits according to the law, if necessary, while ruling that the prosecution had not proved the charges against the elderly farmer beyond a reasonable doubt.
Case Dates Back To 2012 Power Theft Allegations
The case began in November 2012 in the village of Sahi, under the Achhnera police station, Agra district. The electricity department claimed that on November 22, 2012, it disconnected several village electricity connections due to non-payment of bills.
The department alleged that after these disconnections, some villagers installed illegal hookups and stole electricity.
On November 29, 2012, an electricity department team conducted a check drive in the village and claimed to have caught people stealing electricity. The then junior engineer filed a complaint, and Achhnera police registered a case under Section 138(B) of the Electricity Act. After investigating, the police filed a charge sheet against five accused.
Name Mix-Up Led To 12-Year Legal Ordeal
In 2014, the case took a troubling turn when the court served a notice to Tuhiram, son of Mohan Singh, a resident of Sahi village. The elderly farmer said the notice shocked him and his family, since he had no involvement in the alleged power theft.
Tuhiram consistently told the court that he never stole electricity and did not even have an electricity connection in his name at the time. He said that he disconnected his own electricity connection in 2007 and obtained a new one in his son Krishna’s name. He also stated that he owed no electricity dues.
Despite this, the case continued for over a decade. Tuhiram said he had to repeatedly visit the electricity department, police stations, and courtrooms to prove his innocence. He added that the case embarrassed him in his village, caused him financial losses, and brought mental distress, especially in his old age.
After the acquittal, the elderly farmer said that officials from the police and the electricity department had implicated him due to identical names and negligence. While justice took 12 years, he said the court’s verdict finally cleared the stigma of power theft that had followed him for years.
