ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Accused In 8-Year-Old Girl's Murder Shot Dead In Agra Encounter

Police personnel at the encounter site in Agra, where the accused was shot dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: A murder suspect, who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl and hid her body inside a drum, was shot dead in a police encounter on Friday night in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. During the shootout, a police Sub-Inspector (SI) also sustained a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition is stable.

A reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced for the capture of the absconding murder suspect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Syed Ali Abbas stated that a team of 70 police personnel had been deployed to search for the accused, Sunil. Over 250 CCTV footage clips were reviewed during the investigation, and police teams conducted several raids. To gather information, 22 individuals, including Sunil's family members, relatives and friends, were detained for questioning.

DCP Abbas said that late night on Friday, police teams received intelligence about the suspect. During a routine check in the Bamrauli Katara police station area, the accused, on spotting the police cordon, opened fire on the police.

SI Vishwajeet Rana was injured by a bullet fired by the accused. The police returned fire in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.