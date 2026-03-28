Uttar Pradesh: Accused In 8-Year-Old Girl's Murder Shot Dead In Agra Encounter
Encounter ends hunt for child murder accused; SI injured in exchange of fire, police recover weapon, probe into motive continues.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Agra: A murder suspect, who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl and hid her body inside a drum, was shot dead in a police encounter on Friday night in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. During the shootout, a police Sub-Inspector (SI) also sustained a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition is stable.
A reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced for the capture of the absconding murder suspect.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Syed Ali Abbas stated that a team of 70 police personnel had been deployed to search for the accused, Sunil. Over 250 CCTV footage clips were reviewed during the investigation, and police teams conducted several raids. To gather information, 22 individuals, including Sunil's family members, relatives and friends, were detained for questioning.
DCP Abbas said that late night on Friday, police teams received intelligence about the suspect. During a routine check in the Bamrauli Katara police station area, the accused, on spotting the police cordon, opened fire on the police.
SI Vishwajeet Rana was injured by a bullet fired by the accused. The police returned fire in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.
A motorcycle, a country-made pistol (tamancha), six spent cartridges and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
The DCP said that on March 24, 2026, in the Tajganj police station area, the daughter of a shoe businessman from Siddharth Nagar went missing. After 28 hours, her body was found inside a flour drum in a room in the same house, in which Sunil lived on rent.
Police said the girl was murdered by slitting her throat and her body was stuffed in the drum. The accused had been absconding since then. A case was registered against Sunil and his family members.
Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and a magisterial inquiry into the encounter will be conducted. The motive behind the murder is being probed.
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