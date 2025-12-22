4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor
Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left mangled and rescuers had to cut open its doors to retrieve bodies, police said.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Bijnor: Four people were killed after a car rammed into a dumper in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. Circle officer, Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh said the accident occurred around 12 am on Sunday night on the Haridwar road near Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits.
The car hit the dumper that was moving ahead of it. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left badly mangled and police had to cut open its doors to retrieve the bodies, he said. They were all returning home after attending a religious gathering.
The deceased have been identified as Qari Iqbal (75), Ashfaq (65), Ehtesham (25), and Salauddin. According to Singh, there was a religious gathering in Rahatpur Khurd village, where Qari Iqbal had gone to deliver a speech.
Soon after the gathering concluded, they left for home in their car which collided with the dumper. Villagers informed the police about the accident. By the time a police team reached the spot, all four died in the accident.
The dumper driver fled the scene. Nangal police station in-charge Satyendra Malik said,” Four people have died in the road accident. All four bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck driver who fled the scene is being searched for. The families of the deceased have been informed about the accident.”
