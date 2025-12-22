ETV Bharat / state

4 People Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Bijnor: Four people were killed after a car rammed into a dumper in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. Circle officer, Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh said the accident occurred around 12 am on Sunday night on the Haridwar road near Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits.

The car hit the dumper that was moving ahead of it. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left badly mangled and police had to cut open its doors to retrieve the bodies, he said. They were all returning home after attending a religious gathering.

The deceased have been identified as Qari Iqbal (75), Ashfaq (65), Ehtesham (25), and Salauddin. According to Singh, there was a religious gathering in Rahatpur Khurd village, where Qari Iqbal had gone to deliver a speech.