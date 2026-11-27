ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed In 2 Road Accidents In Hathras, Etah; Father, 2 kids Among Victims

Hathras/Etah: Six people, including two children, were killed and three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and Etah districts on Thursday, police said.

In Hathras, three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured when a light commercial vehicle (LCV) collided head-on with an electric auto-rickshaw on the national highway near Samamai village under the jurisdiction of Sasni police station around 6 pm.

Officials said the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Aligarh towards Hathras, while the LCV was heading in the opposite direction. Officials identified the deceased as Ashwini (16), Chandrapal (65) and Omkar (48).

The injured, identified as Omkar's wife Vinita, their son Lakshya and a man named Adil, were taken to the community health centre in Sasni.

Vinita and Lakshya were later referred to Aligarh Medical College for better treatment, while Adil was shifted to the district Bagla Hospital, officials said.

District Magistrate Satya Prakash Patel said the death of the 16-year-old, whom he described as a promising cricketer, was a major loss.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said the LCV had been seized and its driver arrested.