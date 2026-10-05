ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 5 Injured As Ravana Effigy Explodes While Being Fitted With Firecrackers In Ghaziabad

At the Lajpat Nagar Community Centre near Shani Chowk. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Five people were injured at the Lajpat Nagar Community Centre near Shani Chowk, within the Sahibabad police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s ​​Ghaziabad, on Monday when an explosion occurred while firecrackers were being fitted into a Ravana effigy.

While two injured were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, the remaining three were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Police arrived at the scene and investigated the matter. Police personnel were present at the hospitals with the injured. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the Ravana effigy was being prepared at the community centre for the Dussehra festival. Firecrackers were being inserted into the effigy when a fire suddenly broke out, followed by an explosion. The police confirmed that no firecracker manufacturing activity was taking place at the community centre. According to the police, the firecrackers used in the Ravana effigy were purchased from the market and were merely being inserted into the structure. Reports indicate that the contract for constructing the Ravana effigy had been awarded to Anil Singh from Pilkhua by the local Ramlila Committee.