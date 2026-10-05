Uttar Pradesh: 5 Injured As Ravana Effigy Explodes While Being Fitted With Firecrackers In Ghaziabad
Two injured were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, whereas the remaining three were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Five people were injured at the Lajpat Nagar Community Centre near Shani Chowk, within the Sahibabad police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, on Monday when an explosion occurred while firecrackers were being fitted into a Ravana effigy.
While two injured were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, the remaining three were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi.
Police arrived at the scene and investigated the matter. Police personnel were present at the hospitals with the injured. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the Ravana effigy was being prepared at the community centre for the Dussehra festival. Firecrackers were being inserted into the effigy when a fire suddenly broke out, followed by an explosion.
The police confirmed that no firecracker manufacturing activity was taking place at the community centre. According to the police, the firecrackers used in the Ravana effigy were purchased from the market and were merely being inserted into the structure. Reports indicate that the contract for constructing the Ravana effigy had been awarded to Anil Singh from Pilkhua by the local Ramlila Committee.
The task of inserting the firecrackers into the effigy was being carried out by labourers working for the contractor, and the accident occurred due to a fire breaking out during this process. Sahibabad Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Saxena said that the reports suggesting firecrackers were being manufactured at the site were factually incorrect; only the Ravana effigy was being prepared, and firecrackers procured from the market were being fitted into it. The incident occurred due to an explosion following a fire.
The Fire Department said at 09:26 AM, the control room of the Sahibabad Fire Station (Ghaziabad Commissionerate) received information via RT set regarding a fire at a firecracker shop located at Shani Chowk, Ramlila Ground.
Upon receiving the information, the Chief Fire Officer (Ghaziabad), the in-charge Fire Officer (Sahibabad), and three fire tenders from the Sahibabad Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed that the fire was not in a firecracker shop but in a large hall within the community centre building situated behind the Ramlila Ground at Shani Chowk. The fire service unit immediately extinguished the blaze using fire tenders.
"The explosion had caused two walls of the building to collapse. Inquiries at the scene revealed that a total of five people were injured; they had already been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire unit visited the hospital to check on the injured and learned that they had been referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment,” said the fire department in a statement. “Regarding the identities of the injured, two individuals were identified as Rishabh and Harendra, while the names of the other three injured persons could not be ascertained."
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