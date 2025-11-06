ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 25 Lakh Diyas Lit Across Varanasi Ghats To Celebrate Dev Deepawali

Varanasi: Around 25 lakh diyas were lit across the ghats of Kashi to mark Dev Deepawali here on Wednesday, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the celebrations by lighting a diya amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

A replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed at Dashashwamedh Ghat and tributes were paid to soldiers who were part of the Kargil war and Operation Sindoor. A UP government statement said this year's festival was dedicated to 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' shared pictures of Dev Deepawali and posted, "Spectacular Dev Deepawali in Kashi!" In another post, the PM wrote in Hindi, "The holy city of Baba Vishwanath is illuminated today with the incomparable light of Dev Deepawali. Millions of lamps lit on the banks of the Ganga on the banks of Kashi, wishing happiness and prosperity for all. This divinity and grandeur captivates everyone's heart and soul." "Heartiest greetings to all of you on Dev Deepawali. Har Har Mahadev!," the PM added.