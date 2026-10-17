UP: 22-Year-Old Held For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Content Via Fake Insta Accounts
Police traced the account and the digital files to a mobile number linked to Ali, and subsequently conducted a raid at his residence
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Bhadohi: A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts to circulate child sexual abuse material and explicit chats, police said. The accused, Faiyaz Ali, was arrested at Gyanpur Road railway station while allegedly attempting to flee by train, Inspector Satchidanand Pandey said. A mobile phone was seized from him.
A case was registered against Ali on Friday under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. The case followed a tip-off from the Union Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).
The tip flagged an Instagram account created under the name of 'Yeshu Masih' and digital files containing objectionable videos involving children and other sexually explicit material, Pandey said.
During the investigation, police traced the account and the digital files to a mobile number linked to Ali. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his residence, and he was later arrested from the railway station while allegedly attempting to flee, the officer said.
A large quantity of objectionable material involving children was found on the Instagram account accessed through his phone, he said. Police are examining the seized phone to identify other persons who might be involved and establish wider links. The process to send the accused to jail is underway, police said.
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