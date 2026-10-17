ETV Bharat / state

UP: 22-Year-Old Held For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Content Via Fake Insta Accounts

Bhadohi: A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts to circulate child sexual abuse material and explicit chats, police said. The accused, Faiyaz Ali, was arrested at Gyanpur Road railway station while allegedly attempting to flee by train, Inspector Satchidanand Pandey said. A mobile phone was seized from him.

A case was registered against Ali on Friday under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. The case followed a tip-off from the Union Home Ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The tip flagged an Instagram account created under the name of 'Yeshu Masih' and digital files containing objectionable videos involving children and other sexually explicit material, Pandey said.

During the investigation, police traced the account and the digital files to a mobile number linked to Ali. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his residence, and he was later arrested from the railway station while allegedly attempting to flee, the officer said.