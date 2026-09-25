ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Inmates Of Orphanage Adopted By NRIs; One Is Bound For Italy, Other For France

Ghaziabad: Two children residing at the Gharaunda Bal Ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad have been adopted by families from abroad — one by a family in Italy and the other by a family in France. The adoptive families are scheduled to arrive in Ghaziabad next month to take the children with them.

Following this, and after completing the necessary formalities, the children will be sent abroad with their families. According to Onkar Singh, founder and director, Gharaunda Bal Ashram, one of the children was rescued from the railway station via the GRP police station about three years ago, while the other was rescued from the Kavi Nagar police station area approximately a year ago.

"During their stay at the ashram, both children were provided with basic amenities and education; the management enrolled them in a public school, where they are currently pursuing their studies," Singh said.

Sources said that monitoring will continue even after the children move to Italy and France; the ashram management notes that follow-up information regarding the children is collected for a period of two years after adoption.