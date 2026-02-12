ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Stranded In Slush-Filled Pit After Motorcycle Veers Off Unlit Road In Kanpur Dehat; Dies

Kanpur: A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged into a deep, waterlogged pit on the side of a poorly lit road in Kanpur Dehat district, police said on Thursday. The deceased -- Dheerendra Kumar, a resident of Bhawanipur village in Rasulabad -- possibly lost control of the motorcycle owing to the darkness and fell into the open pit filled with slush. The area reportedly lacked street lighting, and his cries for help went unheard as he remained trapped in mud throughout the night, police said.

Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Yadav said the victim had left his workplace at the Panki power station around 6 pm but did not return home. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Kadri village along the Rura-Shivli road.

Farmers heading to their fields on Wednesday morning spotted the victim stuck in the slush and alerted villagers and the police. Village head Ankush Kumar and other locals pulled him out and attempted to revive him before calling for medical assistance, police said.