UP Police Announces Rs 50,000 Reward For Cough Syrup Smuggling Accused; Lookout Notice For 4
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Banswal said that the lookout notices have been issued against Shubham Jaiswal, Akash Pathak, Amit Jaiswal and Divesh Jaiswal.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST
Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Police have issued a lookout notice against Shubham Jaiswal, who carries a reward of Rs 50,000, and three others, in connection with the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, officials said on Tuesday. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier for the key accused, Shubham Jaiswal, which was later increased to Rs 50,000 in view of his continued evasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Banswal said.
Banswal said lookout notices have been issued on Monday against Shubham Jaiswal and three others, Akash Pathak, Amit Jaiswal and Divesh Jaiswal, to prevent them from leaving the country. The licences of several firms linked to Ranchi-based Shaili Traders have been cancelled, during the course of the investigation, he said.
According to the probe, Divesh Jaiswal and Amit Jaiswal allegedly helped Shubham Jaiswal by generating bills using bogus firms and forged documents. Varanasi police is also identifying illegally acquired properties belonging to Shubham Jaiswal, his associates and family members in connection with the cough syrup smuggling case, and the assets will be seized soon, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told reporters.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is continuously carrying out its probe and collecting evidence related to the modus operandi adopted by the accused in the illegal trafficking of cough syrup, he said. Agarwal added that the evidence is being presented before the court, following which the court has also refused to grant any relief to the accused.
